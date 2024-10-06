Rio Tinto Eyes Acquisition of Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:LTM) has released an update.

Mining giant Rio Tinto has announced its intention to potentially acquire Arcadium Lithium, although the approach is non-binding and there is no guarantee a transaction will occur. Until further developments, Rio Tinto has stated it will not be providing additional comments on the matter. The notice also included a disclaimer regarding the distribution of the announcement in jurisdictions where it might be restricted by law.

