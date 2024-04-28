Rio Tinto Director Buys Shares via Dividend Plan

Rio Tinto Limited (AU:RIO) has released an update.

Rio Tinto Limited has reported that a director acquired shares through its Dividend Reinvestment Plan, enabling shareholders to reinvest cash dividends in purchasing additional company shares. The acquisition, which took place on 18 April 2024, involved director Jennifer Nason purchasing 67 shares at a price of $67.528866 each. The company has made the required regulatory notifications to the London Stock Exchange in line with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

