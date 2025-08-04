Rio Tinto Announces Key Management Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Rio Tinto ( (GB:RIO) ) has issued an announcement.

Rio Tinto has announced that Ben Wyatt, a key management personnel, has acquired 200 shares of Rio Tinto Limited at a price of AUD 111.1228 per share. This transaction is part of the company’s dual-listed structure, which requires reporting of securities dealings by key management to both the Australian Securities Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. This acquisition reflects ongoing confidence in the company’s market position and may influence stakeholder perceptions positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RIO) stock is a Buy with a £62.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rio Tinto stock, see the GB:RIO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RIO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RIO is a Outperform.

Rio Tinto’s robust financial performance and strategic corporate initiatives are key strengths, contributing significantly to the overall score. The company’s attractive valuation and effective management in the face of market challenges further support its favorable position.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:RIO stock, click here.

More about Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a leading global mining group that focuses on finding, mining, and processing mineral resources. The company operates in various segments, including iron ore, aluminum, copper, and diamonds, with a significant presence in Australia and the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 2,956,187

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £76.34B

See more insights into RIO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue