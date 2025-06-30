Rio Grande Resources Uplists to OTCQB and Announces Equity Grants

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Rio Grande Resources Ltd ( (TSE:RGR) ) has provided an announcement.

Rio Grande Resources Ltd has successfully uplisted its shares to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, enhancing its visibility among U.S. investors and improving liquidity. This move aligns with the company’s growth strategy and commitment to transparency and governance, aiming to build long-term value for shareholders. Additionally, the company has granted Restricted Share Units to directors, officers, and consultants as part of its Stock Incentive Plan, aligning compensation with long-term objectives.

More about Rio Grande Resources Ltd

Rio Grande Resources Ltd is a North American mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold and silver potential in its 3,000-acre property in Sierra County, New Mexico. The company holds a 100% interest in the Winston project, which includes historic claims known for precious metal production. Led by a team with expertise in mineral exploration, Rio Grande targets large-scale discoveries in low-sulfidation epithermal settings.

Average Trading Volume: 228,431

For a thorough assessment of RGR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue