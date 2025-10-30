Rimini Street Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rimini Street ( (RMNI) ) has shared an announcement.

Rimini Street announced its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a slight decrease in total revenue to $103.4 million, primarily due to the wind down of support services for Oracle’s PeopleSoft software products. Despite this, the company saw growth in international revenue and an increase in active clients. The company also achieved a record Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) of $611.2 million and reported a net income of $2.8 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss in the previous year. Rimini Street expanded its client base and partnerships, including a strategic partnership with American Digital and being added to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule, enhancing its market positioning.

Spark’s Take on RMNI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RMNI is a Neutral.

Rimini Street’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by negative equity and cash flow challenges. The technical analysis suggests a neutral trend, while the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio. Positive aspects from the earnings call, such as the Oracle settlement and improved gross margins, are overshadowed by ongoing financial and operational challenges.

More about Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, managed services, and Agentic AI ERP innovation solutions. It is a leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP, and VMware software.

