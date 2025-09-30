Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited Releases Corporate Governance Statement for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited ( (AU:RIM) ).

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement, approved by the board, outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles, highlighting their commitment to transparency and accountability in management and oversight. This announcement reinforces Rimfire’s dedication to maintaining robust governance practices, which is crucial for stakeholders and investors as it ensures the company’s operations align with industry standards and regulatory expectations.

More about Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in identifying and developing mining projects, with a market focus on mineral exploration.

Average Trading Volume: 3,426,560

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$46.32M

