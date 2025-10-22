Rimfire Pacific Mining Expands Market Presence with New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited ( (AU:RIM) ) has provided an announcement.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited has announced the quotation of 34,333,333 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective October 22, 2025. This move follows previous transactions and is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and operational capacity, potentially impacting its stakeholders by increasing liquidity and investment opportunities.

More about Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the discovery and development of gold and other precious metal deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 4,424,101

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$46.32M

For detailed information about RIM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue