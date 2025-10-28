Rimfire Pacific Mining Cancels Proposed Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited ( (AU:RIM) ) has shared an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited announced the cancellation of a previous securities issuance under a cleansing prospectus, as the offer closed without any shares being issued. This decision may impact the company’s capital raising strategies and market positioning, as it indicates a shift in their approach to secondary trading facilitation.

More about Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 4,408,544

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$41.39M

