Rimfire Pacific Mining Announces Proposed Securities Issue

The latest update is out from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited ( (AU:RIM) ).

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited has announced a proposed non-pro rata offer of securities, intending to issue up to 5,882 ordinary fully paid shares. This move is part of a strategic effort to raise capital under a disclosure document or product disclosure statement, with the securities expected to be quoted on the ASX. The announcement indicates a step towards strengthening the company’s financial base, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the discovery and extraction of valuable minerals, aiming to enhance its market position through strategic resource development.

Average Trading Volume: 4,424,101

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$46.32M

