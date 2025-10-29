Rimfire Pacific Mining Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited ( (AU:RIM) ) has issued an announcement.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding Mr. Ian James McCubbing. The change involves the acquisition of 3,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 3,000,000 unlisted options, which were issued as part of a Tranche 2 Placement approved by shareholders. This adjustment in holdings reflects strategic participation in the company’s capital raising efforts, potentially impacting its financial structure and market perception.

More about Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary products include various minerals, and it is engaged in activities that aim to expand its resource base and enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 4,250,996

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$41.39M

For detailed information about RIM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue