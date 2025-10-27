Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. Announces Increased Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4526) ) is now available.

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of 55.00 yen per share, with a total dividend amounting to 1,636 million yen, reflecting an increase from the previous period’s dividend. This decision underscores the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4526) stock is a Buy with a Yen3244.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4526 Stock Forecast page.

More about Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production of food additives and nutritional products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its innovative solutions in the food sector.

Average Trading Volume: 74,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen64.99B

See more insights into 4526 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue