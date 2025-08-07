Riken Technos Announces Treasury Share Repurchase Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Riken Technos Corporation ( (JP:4220) ) is now available.

Riken Technos Corporation has announced a plan to repurchase up to 800,000 of its common shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction treasury share repurchase trading system. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors, is part of a broader strategy to acquire up to 1.5 million shares by October 31, 2025, potentially impacting the company’s stock value and shareholder equity.

More about Riken Technos Corporation

Riken Technos Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of high-performance plastics and films. The company is listed on the Tokyo Prime Market and is known for its innovative solutions in the field of polymer materials.

Average Trading Volume: 70,064

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen58.14B

