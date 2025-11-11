Riken Keiki Reports Strong Financial Growth for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Riken Keiki Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in net sales and net profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 12.8% year-on-year to 26,997 million yen and net profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 15.8% to 4,147 million yen. The company also announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends per share, indicating a strong financial position and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7734) stock is a Buy with a Yen3958.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Riken Keiki Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7734 Stock Forecast page.

Riken Keiki Co., Ltd. operates in the industrial safety equipment industry, primarily focusing on the development and manufacturing of gas detection and monitoring devices. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is recognized for its commitment to safety and innovation in gas detection technology.

Average Trading Volume: 76,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen160.8B

