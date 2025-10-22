Rightmove Enhances Shareholder Value with Latest Buy-Back

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rightmove plc announced the purchase of 95,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 679.245p as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This transaction represents 0.0123% of the voting rights of the total ordinary shares before the purchase, and the acquired shares will be canceled. The buy-back program, initiated in 2007, has seen the company repurchase a total of 538,297,476 shares, reflecting Rightmove’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RMV is a Neutral.

Rightmove’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor, showcasing robust profitability and financial stability. However, technical analysis indicates potential bearish trends, and the valuation suggests the stock may be overvalued. These factors collectively moderate the overall stock score.

Rightmove plc operates in the real estate industry, primarily offering an online property portal that connects buyers, sellers, and renters with property listings across the UK. The company focuses on providing comprehensive property search services and market insights to consumers and real estate professionals.

Average Trading Volume: 2,052,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.1B

