Rightmove Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Rightmove ( (GB:RMV) ) has provided an update.

Rightmove plc announced the purchase of 122,725 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares, representing 0.0159% of the voting rights, were acquired at an average price of 706.317p each and will be cancelled, reflecting the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RMV) stock is a Hold with a £8.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rightmove stock, see the GB:RMV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RMV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RMV is a Neutral.

Rightmove’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor, showcasing robust profitability and financial stability. However, technical analysis indicates potential bearish trends, and the valuation suggests the stock may be overvalued. These factors collectively moderate the overall stock score.

More about Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates in the real estate industry, primarily offering online property listings and related services. The company focuses on providing a platform for property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents to connect and facilitate property transactions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,878,020

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.44B

