Rightmove Advances Share Buy-Back Initiative

Rightmove Plc (UK) (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has actively continued its share buy-back programme by purchasing 175,000 ordinary shares, impacting 0.0220% of the total voting rights. The shares, bought through UBS AG London Branch, were acquired at prices ranging from 510.000p to 518.000p and will be subsequently cancelled. This buy-back is part of a long-term initiative that started in 2007 and has resulted in the aggregate purchase of over 511 million shares.

For further insights into GB:RMV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.