Roadman Investments (TSE:LITT) has released an update.

Right Season Investments Corp. intends to raise up to $2 million through a non-brokered private placement of units, combining shares and warrants, to fund investment opportunities and general operations. The offering is subject to regulatory approvals and will include compensation for administrative support and potential finder’s fees.

For further insights into TSE:LITT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.