Right Season Cheers Moodrink™’s Market Triumph

Right Season Investments Corp. celebrates the success of its investee, bettermoo(d) Food Corporation, whose Moodrink™ product has sold out in various Canadian stores shortly after its nationwide launch. The plant-based dairy alternative’s rapid sell-out and prompt restocking requests signal strong consumer demand and growing market interest. Right Season’s CEO Tyler Lewis commends bettermoo(d)’s innovation and anticipates further achievements in the plant-based food sector.

