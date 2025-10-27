Riedel Resources Advances Kingman Project Amid Strong Gold Market

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Riedel Resources Limited ( (AU:RIE) ) has issued an announcement.

Riedel Resources Limited has made significant progress in advancing its Kingman Project in Arizona, with a focus on the Tintic deposit. The company is preparing for a detailed drilling program to enhance resource estimation and expand high-grade gold-silver mineralization. The recent completion of a $1.4 million capital raise will support these efforts, aligning with the favorable market conditions of high gold and silver prices. The project is strategically positioned to benefit from these strong market dynamics, with ongoing stakeholder engagement and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Riedel Resources Limited is an Australian company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and development of high-grade gold and silver deposits. The company’s key project is the Kingman Project in Arizona, USA, which has a historical background of gold and silver mining.

Average Trading Volume: 241,488

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.85M

