Ridley Corporation Announces Cessation of Performance Rights

Ridley Corporation Limited ( (AU:RIC) ) has issued an update.

Ridley Corporation Limited announced the cessation of a total of 586,374 performance rights, which were canceled by mutual agreement between the company and the holders. This move may impact the company’s capital structure and could reflect strategic adjustments in its employee incentive schemes, potentially affecting stakeholder perceptions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RIC) stock is a Buy with a A$2.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ridley Corporation Limited stock, see the AU:RIC Stock Forecast page.

More about Ridley Corporation Limited

Ridley Corporation Limited operates in the agribusiness sector, focusing on the production and supply of animal nutrition solutions. The company provides a range of feed products and services catering to various livestock and aquaculture industries.

Average Trading Volume: 641,803

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.13B

