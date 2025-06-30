Richtech Robotics Expands with Major China Deal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Richtech Robotics Inc. Class B ( (RR) ).

On June 24, 2025, Richtech Robotics’ subsidiary, Boyu Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd., entered into a $4.2 million sales agreement with Beijing Kaiwu Tongchuang Technology Development Co., Ltd. This agreement involves the purchase, service, and software licensing of Richtech’s ADAM, Scorpion, and Titan product lines, and is expected to boost the company’s fourth-quarter revenue and drive recurring revenue. The deal marks a significant step in Richtech Robotics’ international growth strategy, expanding its footprint in China and potentially opening further opportunities in the Asian market. It reinforces the company’s commitment to global expansion by offering advanced service robot solutions tailored to high-demand sectors.

Richtech Robotics is a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, specializing in collaborative robotic solutions for the service industry, including hospitality and healthcare sectors. The company aims to transform the service industry by enhancing customer experiences and empowering businesses through cutting-edge automation.

Average Trading Volume: 9,449,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $222.7M

