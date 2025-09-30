Rich Sparkle Holdings Reports Financial Results and Nasdaq Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited ( (ANPA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2025, revealing a 2.9% decrease in total revenue to US$1,741,985, while gross profit increased by 8.7% to US$632,059. Despite the revenue decline, the company experienced a 70% increase in net loss to US$259,984, attributed to higher selling, general, and administrative expenses. The company also highlighted its recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 9, 2025, as a significant milestone, aiming to explore further growth opportunities and create value for shareholders.

More about Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited, founded in 2016, is a financial printing and corporate services provider based in Hong Kong. The company specializes in designing and printing high-quality financial materials and offers a range of services including typesetting, translation, and advisory services such as ESG and internal control reporting.

