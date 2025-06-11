Ricardo PLC Announces Major Change in Shareholder Voting Rights

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Ricardo ( (GB:RCDO) ).

Ricardo PLC has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Science Group plc acquiring or disposing of voting rights, resulting in a decrease of their voting rights from 21.758273% to 0.151030%. This shift could impact Ricardo’s governance and strategic decisions, potentially affecting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RCDO) stock is a Hold with a £280.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ricardo stock, see the GB:RCDO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RCDO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RCDO is a Neutral.

Ricardo’s overall score is driven by strong technical indicators and strategic corporate events. Financial performance is stable, but profitability challenges and governance risks weigh on the score.

More about Ricardo

Ricardo PLC is a UK-based company that operates in the engineering and environmental consultancy industry. It provides a range of services including technical consulting, strategic advice, and engineering solutions, focusing on sectors such as automotive, energy, and transport.

Average Trading Volume: 258,827

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £208.4M

