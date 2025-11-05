Rhythm Biosciences Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. ( (AU:RHY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were passed by poll, reflecting strong shareholder support. This outcome signifies confidence in the company’s strategic direction and ongoing initiatives, potentially strengthening its position in the medical diagnostics industry.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd is an Australian medical diagnostics company focused on developing simple, affordable blood tests for early cancer detection. The company aims to improve patient outcomes and reduce the global cancer burden through early diagnosis. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Melbourne, Rhythm collaborates with global partners to commercialize and distribute its solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 782,165

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.32M

