Rhythm Biosciences Appoints New Chair to Lead Next Growth Phase

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. ( (AU:RHY) ) has provided an announcement.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd has appointed Gavin Fox-Smith as the new Chair following the retirement of Otto Buttula. This leadership change marks a new phase for the company, which is known for its innovative cancer diagnostics technology. The transition is expected to support the company’s growth and enhance shareholder value as it continues to develop its cancer detection solutions.

More about Rhythm Biosciences Ltd.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd is an Australian medical diagnostics company focused on developing simple, affordable blood tests for early cancer detection. The company aims to improve patient outcomes and reduce the global cancer burden through early diagnosis. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Rhythm collaborates with global partners to commercialize its solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 782,165

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.32M

See more insights into RHY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

