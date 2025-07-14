Rheon Automatic Machinery Corrects Treasury Share Disposal Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rheon Automatic Machinery Co ( (JP:6272) ) has shared an update.

Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd. announced a correction to its previous notice regarding the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock incentives for its Employee Shareholding Association. The correction clarifies that the disposal does not require an interim report under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, impacting the company’s compliance procedures but not its operational strategy.

More about Rheon Automatic Machinery Co

Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd. operates in the machinery industry, specializing in the production of automatic machinery. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by President & CEO Mikio Kobayashi.

YTD Price Performance: -13.67%

Average Trading Volume: 72,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen33.29B

