Rheon Automatic Machinery Completes Treasury Shares Disposal for Employee Incentives

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Rheon Automatic Machinery Co ( (JP:6272) ) has shared an announcement.

Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock incentives for its Employee Shareholding Association. The number of shares and total disposal amount were adjusted due to partial forfeiture, reflecting the finalized participation of employees in the incentive plan.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6272) stock is a Buy with a Yen1684.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rheon Automatic Machinery Co stock, see the JP:6272 Stock Forecast page.

More about Rheon Automatic Machinery Co

Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd. operates in the machinery industry, focusing on the production of automatic machinery. The company is known for its innovative solutions in food processing equipment and has a significant presence in the global market.

YTD Price Performance: 0.55%

Average Trading Volume: 66,681

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen38.06B

For a thorough assessment of 6272 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue