RH Petrogas Limited (SG:T13) has released an update.

RH Petrogas Limited has announced changes to its Board of Directors and various Board Committees effective from 26 April 2024, following its annual general meeting for the financial year 2023. The reshuffle includes appointments across the Audit, Nominating, and Remuneration Committees, introducing new roles and responsibilities for several members.

