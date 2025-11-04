tiprankstipranks
RGA Reports Record EPS Amid Strategic Growth

RGA Reports Record EPS Amid Strategic Growth

Reinsurance Group Of America ((RGA)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call of Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) painted a picture of robust financial health and strategic success, despite some challenges. The company reported record operating earnings per share (EPS), significant regional growth, and effective capital deployment. While there were hurdles, particularly in the U.S. claims experience and lower variable investment income, the overall sentiment remained positive, buoyed by strategic achievements and a strong capital position.

Record Operating EPS

RGA reported a record operating EPS of $6.37 per share, excluding notable items, surpassing expectations. This achievement underscores the company’s strong financial performance and ability to deliver value to its shareholders.

Strong Regional Performance

The company experienced excellent performance in its Asia Traditional, EMEA, and U.S. Financial Solutions segments. These regions contributed significantly to the overall financial success, highlighting RGA’s effective regional strategies.

Equitable Transaction Contribution

The Equitable transaction made a positive contribution to RGA’s earnings, with results aligning with expectations. This transaction underscores RGA’s strategic acumen in executing beneficial deals.

New Business and Premium Growth

RGA demonstrated strong new business momentum, with an 8.5% increase in Traditional business premiums year-to-date on a constant currency basis. This growth reflects the company’s ability to expand its market presence and capture new opportunities.

Capital Deployment and Share Repurchase

The company deployed $2.4 billion of capital year-to-date and repurchased $75 million of common shares. These actions highlight RGA’s strategic capital management and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

In-force Business Margin Increase

RGA reported a 16% increase in the value of in-force business margins over the past three quarters. This improvement indicates the company’s success in optimizing its existing business portfolio.

Strong Capital Position

Ending the quarter with an estimated excess capital of $2.3 billion and deployable capital of $3.4 billion, RGA maintains a strong capital position. This financial strength provides a solid foundation for future growth and strategic initiatives.

Investment Performance

The new money rate remains well above the portfolio yield, providing a tailwind to the overall book yield. This favorable investment performance supports RGA’s financial stability and growth prospects.

U.S. Claims Experience

The U.S. Traditional segment faced a modest unfavorable claims experience, resulting in a $30 million negative impact on individual life. This challenge highlights the need for ongoing risk management in the U.S. market.

Lower Variable Investment Income

Variable investment income fell below expectations by approximately $40 million, primarily due to lower real estate joint venture activity. This shortfall points to the volatility inherent in certain investment activities.

Group Business Challenges

The U.S. group business experienced a $20 million negative impact, with expectations of breakeven for the second half of the year. This indicates ongoing challenges in this segment, though a recovery is anticipated.

Higher General Expenses

RGA’s Corporate and Other segment reported an adjusted operating loss before tax of $58 million, which was unfavorable compared to the expected run rate. This increase in general expenses suggests areas for cost management improvements.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, RGA remains optimistic, with a robust new business pipeline and continued premium growth. The company plans significant capital deployment into in-force transactions and strategic partnerships to drive future growth. Despite some challenges, RGA’s strong capital position and strategic initiatives are expected to support ongoing success.

In conclusion, the earnings call of Reinsurance Group of America reflected a strong financial performance, with record EPS and strategic achievements. While there were challenges, particularly in the U.S. market, the company’s robust capital position and strategic initiatives provide a positive outlook for future growth.

