Rex International Updates Norway Oil Reserves

Rex International Holding Ltd has disclosed updates on its oil reserves and contingent resources for the Yme, Brage, and Brasse Fields in Norway, following the requirements of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. This update includes a summary of the newly acquired Brasse Field and revisions to prior reports on the Yme and Brage Fields, highlighting changes in the company’s projected oil reserves and resources. The detailed report has been made available for stakeholders on the company’s website.

