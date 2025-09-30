Reway Group Reports Strong Growth in Half-Year Financials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Reway Group SpA ( (IT:RWY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Reway Group’s Board of Directors approved the consolidated half-year financial report as of June 30, 2025, showcasing strong growth across all economic-financial indicators. The company reported a 16% increase in production value and significant improvements in EBITDA and EBIT margins, driven by organic growth and successful project executions. The backlog and newly acquired orders provide robust revenue visibility for the next five years, reinforcing Reway Group’s position as a leader in infrastructure rehabilitation and maintenance.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:RWY) stock is a Buy with a EUR8.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Reway Group SpA stock, see the IT:RWY Stock Forecast page.

More about Reway Group SpA

Reway Group S.p.A. is the largest Italian operator in the road and highway infrastructure rehabilitation sector and uniquely focuses on railway network maintenance. The company is recognized for its technical expertise and reliability, playing a pivotal role in significant national infrastructure projects.

Average Trading Volume: 5,784

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €361.2M

Find detailed analytics on RWY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue