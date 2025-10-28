Revvity, Inc. Reports Modest Growth and Strategic Initiatives

Revvity, Inc. ( (RVTY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Revvity, Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Revvity, Inc., a prominent player in the health science sector, specializes in providing comprehensive solutions from discovery to diagnosis, serving a diverse clientele across pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and academia. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Revvity announced a revenue of $699 million, marking a 2% increase from the previous year, alongside a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 and an adjusted EPS of $1.18. The company also unveiled a new $1 billion share repurchase program, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The financial results highlighted a slight growth in revenue, with the Life Sciences segment reporting $343 million and the Diagnostics segment $356 million. Despite a decrease in both GAAP and adjusted operating income compared to the previous year, the company maintained its full-year organic growth guidance and raised its adjusted EPS forecast to $4.90-$5.00. This strategic move underscores Revvity’s confidence in its operational resilience and market position.

Revvity’s management emphasized the fruition of key innovations and strategic partnerships, which are expected to bolster the company’s performance in the coming years. The authorized share repurchase program is a testament to Revvity’s robust financial health and strategic focus on long-term growth.

Looking ahead, Revvity remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, reaffirming its commitment to achieving organic growth of 2% to 4% for the full year 2025. The company’s strategic initiatives and financial prudence are poised to drive continued success in the evolving health science landscape.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue