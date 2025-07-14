Revolver Resources Advances Dianne Copper Mine Project with New Funding and Drilling Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Revolver Resources Holdings Ltd ( (AU:RRR) ) has issued an announcement.

Revolver Resources Holdings Ltd has completed the site engineering design for the Dianne Copper Mine Recommencement Project, receiving a grant from the Queensland Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund. They have commenced a diamond drilling program to prepare for restarting production operations, with plans for the first copper cathode production in the first half of 2026. The company has secured additional funding through gross revenue royalties and an ATM equity facility, providing non-dilutive funding options for shareholders. These developments position Revolver to advance its mining operations and explore further opportunities in the region.

More about Revolver Resources Holdings Ltd

Revolver Resources Holdings Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on copper mining projects. Their main project is the Dianne Copper Mine in northern Queensland, which aims to develop a low capital cost heap leach and SX-EW operation within existing mining leases. The company is also exploring the potential for volcanogenic massive sulphide and intrusive related gold systems in the surrounding region.

Average Trading Volume: 195,570

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

