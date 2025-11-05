Revolve Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Revolve Group ( (RVLV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Revolve Group presented to its investors.

Revolve Group, Inc. is a next-generation fashion retailer catering to Millennial and Generation Z consumers, offering a diverse range of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its dynamic online platform. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, providing a curated selection of premium and luxury brands.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Revolve Group reported a 4% increase in net sales to $295.6 million, alongside a significant 97% rise in net income to $21.2 million. The company achieved a record gross margin of 54.6%, up from 51.2% in the previous year, driven by a higher mix of full-price sales and owned brand sales.

Key financial highlights include an 11% increase in gross profit to $161.5 million and a 45% rise in Adjusted EBITDA to $25.3 million. The company also reported a 31% increase in net cash provided by operating activities, amounting to $11.8 million. Active customers grew by 5% year-over-year, reaching 2.7 million, with total orders placed increasing by the same percentage.

Revolve Group’s management expressed confidence in their strategic initiatives, highlighting their strong cash flow and balance sheet, which supports continued investment in international expansion, new brand development, AI technology, and physical retail opportunities. The company aims to capture market share and achieve profitable growth in the coming years.

Looking ahead, Revolve Group remains optimistic about its growth prospects despite potential macroeconomic challenges. The company is focused on expanding its gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2025, leveraging its data-driven merchandising and strategic investments.

