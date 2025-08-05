RevolutionRace to Present Year-End Report for Q4 2024/25

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

RVRC Holding AB ( (SE:RVRC) ) has shared an announcement.

RVRC Holding AB announced that it will release its year-end and interim report for the fourth quarter of 2024/25 on August 12, 2025. The report will be presented by CEO Paul Fischbein and CFO Jesper Alm in a webcast and teleconference, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to engage and ask questions, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

More about RVRC Holding AB

RVRC Holding AB, known as RevolutionRace, is a rapidly expanding outdoor brand that offers multifunctional products such as clothing, shoes, backpacks, and accessories for active lifestyles. The company emphasizes high-quality, colorful, and affordable outdoor products with excellent design and fit, operating under a digital direct-to-consumer model in around 40 countries. Founded in 2013, RevolutionRace is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021, with a mission to make nature accessible to everyone.

Average Trading Volume: 175,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK4.85B

