Revival Gold Expands with Ensign Acquisition

Revival Gold (TSE:RVG) has released an update.

Revival Gold Inc. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Ensign Minerals Inc., boosting its gold resources and advancing it towards becoming one of the largest gold development companies in the U.S. with plans for expedited gold production. The deal includes a concurrent C$7 million equity financing to support the development of the Mercur and Beartrack-Arnett Gold Projects, with an aim to fast-track heap leach gold production.

