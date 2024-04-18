Revitalist Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Revitalist Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (TSE:CALM) has released an update.

Revitalist Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. has announced significant leadership changes, with Kathryn Walker stepping in as the new president following Dan Manson’s resignation. Additionally, Yenvy Truong has been appointed to the board of directors and the audit committee, filling vacancies left by Doran Andry and Corby Marshall, respectively. Revitalist, renowned for its expansive psychedelic wellness services across North America, continues to grow its comprehensive mental health care offerings.

