Revelation Biosciences Reschedules Stockholder Meeting

Revelation Biosciences ( (REVB) ) has shared an update.

On October 29, 2025, Revelation Biosciences announced the cancellation of its adjourned Special Meeting of Stockholders due to technical difficulties that prevented stockholders from voting all their shares. The company has rescheduled the meeting for December 3, 2025, and will issue new proxy materials to stockholders. This development may impact the company’s operational timelines and shareholder engagement, as the company encourages prompt voting upon receipt of new materials.

The most recent analyst rating on (REVB) stock is a Buy with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Revelation Biosciences stock, see the REVB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, REVB is a Underperform.

Revelation Biosciences is heavily challenged financially with no revenue and persistent losses. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, while valuation metrics reflect severe investor concerns, particularly due to the negative P/E ratio. The company’s reliance on external financing due to negative cash flows adds to the risk profile.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on rebalancing inflammation using its proprietary formulation Gemini. The company is engaged in multiple programs to evaluate Gemini, including its use as a prevention for post-surgical infection, prevention for acute kidney injury, and treatment for chronic kidney disease.

Average Trading Volume: 407,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.13M

