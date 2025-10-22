Restaurant Brands NZ Updates Shareholders on Finaccess Takeover Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited ( (RTBRF) ) has issued an update.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited has informed its shareholders about the ongoing takeover offer process by Finaccess. The company has received inquiries from shareholders regarding communications from Computershare, which acts as a liaison for both Finaccess and the Independent Directors Committee. Shareholders are advised to await the Target Company Statement, which will include an Independent Adviser’s Report and recommendations, before taking any action. The offer remains open until 25 November 2025, allowing shareholders time to make informed decisions.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited operates in the fast-food industry, focusing on providing quick-service restaurant offerings. The company is known for its franchise operations, which include popular brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, catering to a broad market segment seeking convenient dining options.

