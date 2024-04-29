Respiri Limited Secures Major Contract in Hawaii

Respiri Limited (AU:RSH) has released an update.

Respiri Limited, an eHealth SaaS company specializing in respiratory care and remote patient monitoring, has announced a significant three-year contract with the Hawaii Independent Physician Association to provide RPM services. The collaboration aims to improve patient health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by targeting high-risk patients, with an initial annualized revenue of US$310,000 expected to increase as the program expands. This partnership aligns with Respiri’s strategy to enhance chronic disease management using its innovative medical technology and services.

