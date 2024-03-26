Resouro Gold Inc. Raises $1.5 Million in Placement

Resouro Gold Inc. (TSE:RSM) has released an update.

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. has successfully completed a private placement, raising $1.5 million by issuing common shares at a significant premium compared to their last capital raise. The funds are aimed at supporting general working capital, a prospective ASX listing, and advancing the Tiros Brazil exploration project. Investor confidence remains high as the company prepares for further market updates in the near future.

