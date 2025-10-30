Resources & Energy Group Announces 2025 AGM Amid Promising Exploration Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Resources & Energy Group Limited ( (AU:REZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Resources & Energy Group Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 28 November 2025 in Sydney. The meeting will address various operational areas, including the East Menzies project, which has shown promising exploration results for nickel, cobalt, copper, and platinum group elements, potentially impacting the company’s strategic positioning in the mining industry.

Resources and Energy Group Limited (ASX: REZ) is an ASX-listed company focused on mineral resources exploration and mining, with key projects in Western Australia and Queensland. Its flagship project, the East Menzies project, is located in a significant orogenic lode gold province and is prospective for precious metals, nickel, and other technology metals.

