Resource Base Limited Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Resource Base Limited ( (AU:RBX) ) has shared an update.

Resource Base Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 26, 2025, at Minerva Corporate in Perth, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as the meeting will address important business matters affecting their shareholding. The company outlines various voting methods including in-person, by proxy, or through corporate representatives, emphasizing the significance of shareholder votes in corporate governance.

More about Resource Base Limited

Average Trading Volume: 53,483

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.3M

See more data about RBX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue