Resource Base Limited Expands Exploration with Promising REE and Mineral Sands Projects

An update from Resource Base Limited ( (AU:RBX) ) is now available.

Resource Base Limited has reported significant progress in its Mitre Hill REE Project, located in the Murray Basin, with a maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource estimate indicating substantial potential for growth. The company has also expanded its exploration activities in South Australia with the acquisition of two promising tenements in the Gawler Craton, which are strategically positioned near recent discoveries of rare earth elements and other valuable minerals. These developments could enhance Resource Base’s positioning in the mining industry and offer promising opportunities for stakeholders.

Resource Base Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements (REE) and mineral sands. The company is primarily engaged in projects located in the Murray Basin and Gawler Craton regions of Australia, which are known for their potential in REE, titanium, gold, and platinum group minerals.

