Resource Base Limited Announces Details for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Resource Base Limited ( (AU:RBX) ) has provided an announcement.

Resource Base Limited has announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by lodging proxy votes electronically, as the company shifts towards digital communication to streamline processes and enhance accessibility. This move reflects the company’s commitment to modernizing its shareholder engagement and operational efficiency.

More about Resource Base Limited

Resource Base Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and developing mineral deposits, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 53,483

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.3M

See more data about RBX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue