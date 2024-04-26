Resource Base Expands Lithium and REE Ventures

Resource Base Limited (AU:RBX) has released an update.

Resource Base Limited is advancing its lithium and rare earth elements projects, with promising outcrops at the James Bay Lithium Projects and preparations for an infill drilling program at the Mitre Hill REE Project. Despite challenging market conditions, the company is strategically managing its funds, with $0.7 million in cash as of March 31, and is exploring cost-effective strategies to benefit shareholders. They are also reviewing additional project opportunities to complement their existing assets.

