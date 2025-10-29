Resonance Health Reports Positive Cash Flow and Expands Global Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Resonance Health Ltd ( (AU:RHT) ) has shared an update.

Resonance Health Ltd reported a positive net cash flow from operations and significant progress across its business segments, including Resonance Clinical, SaMD, and TrialsWest. The company achieved key milestones in its $13.8M clinical trial services agreement and expanded its SaMD business with new contracts and extensions. The TrialsWest network grew with the opening of a new site, and the company is exploring opportunities in China and India. With a strong sales pipeline and new product offerings, Resonance Health is optimistic about its growth trajectory.

More about Resonance Health Ltd

Resonance Health Ltd operates in the medical technology industry, specializing in software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD) imaging analysis services. The company focuses on clinical trials and offers products like FerriSmart®, HepaFatSmart®, and LiverSmart® aimed at enhancing diagnostic capabilities in healthcare markets, including emerging markets like India and China.

Average Trading Volume: 417,483

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$25.42M

For detailed information about RHT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue