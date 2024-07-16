Resonac Prepares for Major Asset Liquidation

Showa Denko KK (JP:4004) has released an update.

Resonac Holdings Corporation is liquidating its hard disk media business and transferring fixed assets from its Taiwan affiliate, which is expected to result in an extraordinary income of approximately NT$1,734 million for the fiscal year 2024. The transfer includes buildings within the Hsinchu Science Park, with the gains calculated after deducting book values and related costs. The transfer is pending approval from the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau.

