Resolution Minerals Unveils Significant Gold Discoveries at Golden Gate Prospect

Resolution Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:RML) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Resolution Minerals Ltd has announced significant gold discoveries at its Golden Gate prospect within the Horse Heaven Project in Idaho, USA. The latest drilling results confirm a large, open intrusion-related gold system, with multiple holes showing continuous gold mineralization from the surface. These findings suggest the potential for a district-scale gold system, comparable to major systems in the area, and position the company strategically in the market.

More about Resolution Minerals Ltd.

Resolution Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold, antimony, tungsten, and silver projects. Its primary market focus is on domestic critical mineral supply chains in the United States, aligning with government priorities.

Average Trading Volume: 44,349,726

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$179.8M

