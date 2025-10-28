Resolution Minerals Unveils Major Gold Discovery at Horse Heaven

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Resolution Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:RML) ) is now available.

Resolution Minerals Ltd has announced a significant near-surface gold discovery at its Golden Gate Prospect within the Horse Heaven Project in Idaho, USA. The maiden drill hole revealed an extensive interval of gold mineralization, indicating a large intrusive-hosted gold system similar to nearby major deposits. This discovery positions the company to potentially unlock district-scale mineral resources, with further assay results pending from additional drill holes. The project aligns with U.S. priorities for critical mineral supply, enhancing Resolution’s strategic positioning in the market.

More about Resolution Minerals Ltd.

Resolution Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction of gold, antimony, tungsten, and silver, with a strategic emphasis on projects that align with domestic critical mineral supply chains in the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 38,685,825

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$143.9M

